Stage 2 fire restricitons enacted

Gunnison County Commissioners have enacted Stage 2 fire restrictions for all unincorporated private lands in Gunnison County, effective at noon Thursday, June 14. The action came at a special session called by the board following a recommendation by the Gunnison Basin Wildfire Council. The council is made up of fire professionals throughout the county.

U.S. Forest Service officials on Thursday also implemented Stage 2 restrictions for the Uncompaghre and Gunnison National Forests beginning at noon. The rules also pertain to the towns of Crested Butte and Mt. Crested Butte based on prior action by elected leaders in those jurisdictions. Early Friday, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) officials followed suit by enacting Stage 2 restrictions as well.

However, Gunnison Fire Marshal Dennis Spritzer indicated Thursday that there are currently no fire restrictions in effect within the City of Gunnison, and enacting them would require action by City Council.

Stage 2 restrictions include a ban on fires, campfires, charcoal and wood stoves. Devices that are solely fueled by LP or LPG fuels in barren areas are permitted. Also banned is outdoor smoking, using explosives and use of fireworks, among other restrictions.

A few exemptions will be allowed under the resolution. The City of Gunnison’s Fourth of July fireworks show will be allowed. Also, gas and oil drilling operations which hold a county or Forest Service permit can apply for exemptions to welding and flaring operations.

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for enforcing the Stage 2 restrictions in the unincorporated county, whereas the BLM and Forest Service will enforce the rules on public lands.

“To be clear, our messaging is that no fires are allowed in Gunnison County,” County Commissioner Messner said following Thursday's vote.

STAGE 2 RESTRICTIONS IN THE UNINCORPORATED COUNTY