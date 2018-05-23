Skip to main content
The "Stage 1" fire ban which takes effect May 29 for Gunnison County:
23
May
By
gunn1son
Choices
a) should have been enacted sooner;
b) is appropriately timed;
c) will harm business;
d) will likely lead to further restrictions;
e) is necessary to prevent widespread wildfires.
