GHS Boys Basketball — Big things can happen when players put the success of a team over individual accolades. The Gunnison High School (GHS) boys junior varsity team experienced as much in finishing the 2017-18 season with a 15-4 record.

Additionally, the JV team averaged 53.6 points per game while only allowing opponents to score 41.5.

