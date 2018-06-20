Springing to new heights

The Gunnison CARA girls gymnastic team faced tough competition at Chalkbox Gym in Elizabeth this past weekend. Leading the way for Gunnison was Kailyn Japuntich, who took second in the vault with a score of 7.900 and third in the balance beam with a score of 7.300. Roxie Uhrig took third in the floor routine with a score of 9.100, while Kaitlyn Fuller took third in the balance beam with a score of 6.500.

