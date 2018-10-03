Sophomore Rollins hitting stride

GHS Cross Country — Hard work, and a lot of training. Gunnison High School (GHS) sophomore Aulea Rollins cites as much for the success she’s experienced this season. With five invitationals already in the books, Rollins has finished in the top 10 in all of them — with three top-five finishes. “I ran once a week for 30 minutes or until I got tired,” stated Rollins of her training regimen.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/