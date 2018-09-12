Skip to main content
A solar project being explored on property south of the airport will:
12
Sep
A solar project being explored on property south of the airport will:
Choices
a) be a great step toward producing more renewable energy;
b) have too many challenges to become a reality;
c) be a problem for neighbors;
d) be a barrier to recreational projects;
e) be a good use for county land.
gunn1son
