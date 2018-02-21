Smith returns to world ski-mo stage

From skiing on small hills in Illinois to competing in the Ski Mountaineering World Cup in Italy, Western State Colorado University graduate Cameron Smith has accomplished a lot in the past few years.

Last winter, Smith qualified for this year’s Ski Mountaineering World Cup by finishing in the top four in four different races that were held at last year’s World Championships. Those finishes made him eligible for any of the

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/