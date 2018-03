Western State Colorado University women's Nordic team took second in the 7.5-kilometer skate race at United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association Nationals in Lake Placid, N.Y. this week. With a strong showing from three freshmen, Anna Johnson placed fourth followed by Rya Berrigan in eighth and Alexia Abric in 14th.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/