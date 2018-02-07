Ski plan EIS complete

After more than two years of environmental study and analysis, Crested Butte Mountain Resort’s proposed expansion of skiable terrain and other on-mountain upgrades appears ready for the next step.

The draft Environmental Impact Statement concerning the Teocalli Drainage Expansion Project is completed, resort leaders say, and should be ready for public review by the end of the week.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/