Signal Peak plan worthy of support

A clear sign of compromise just might be a lack of complete satisfaction on either side of a controversial issue. We see as much in the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) “preferred alternative” for Signal Peak-area trails.

In response to concerns about wildlife and impacts to nearby neighborhoods, the agency spent the last year refining the concept for singletrack trails northeast of Gunnison. While there may still be room for modest tweaks, we think the plan released last month comes quite close to striking a balance between competing interests — namely, protection of wildlife and recreational opportunity.

