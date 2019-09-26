Sights set on playoff berth

Brandon Warr

GHS Softball — With two outs, one runner on base and the game tied 7-7 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Gunnison High School (GHS) junior and team captain Britt Propernick stepped to the plate needing a hit to score Anna Gallowich.

Propernick took the first pitch before blasting the second over the left-center field fence for a two-run homerun. Florence outfielders watched the ball sail over the fence as the crowd and the home team erupted in cheers.

“It felt really good to win the game on the two-run homerun, because the game was really close and it was getting scary,” said Propernick. “But it felt good to win our Homecoming game.”

Darby Hamilton and Gallowich helped score the first two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, driving home Ariana Hernandez and Kaitlyn Williams — who both reached base on singles — to tie the game at seven runs apiece.

Florence tried to get back into the game in the top of the seventh, kicking off the inning with a single and stolen base. However, the Cowboys’ defense stepped up and recorded three straight outs, with Violet Fry catching a pop fly in center field for the final out of the game.

“It felt awesome to pick up our eighth win of the season,” said head coach Leslie DiLorenzo. “We still are not done. Ten wins is our goal. I think 10 wins and we are in the regional playoffs, and the girls know they can get 10 wins.”

The Huskies got things going early in the game, racing out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Florence tried to extend the lead to 4-0. However, Gallowich wasn’t going to allow that to happen.

She caught a pop fly in right field and fired the ball to the plate, where Hamilton caught the ball and tagged out the Husky runner trying to score from third — completing the double play to end the inning.

Things started to click for the Cowboys in the bottom of the second inning, after Florence extended the lead to 4-0. Propernick reached base on an error — and later advanced all the way to third base on another error, putting her in perfect position for Kyla Engleman to drive her home.

Engleman did so, smacking a single to the outfield to cut the lead to 4-1. The Cowboys didn’t score again until the bottom of the fourth inning — but not before the Huskies had extended to the lead to 6-1 off two singles and a double.

In the bottom of the fourth, Engleman reached base on a single and later came around to score on a Melita Ferchau triple. Ferchau scored during the next at bat, coming home on a Fry single to the outfield.

Hernandez kept things going for the Cowboys, smacking a double to left-center, which brought home Fry. Hernandez also scored in the inning to cut Florence’s lead to 6-5.

Before the game came to a close, the Huskies scored one more run in the top of the fifth inning.

With the win, the Cowboys move to 8-5 on the season — 5-2 at home, 3-3 on the road — while moving up slightly to 19th in the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A standings. GHS did see a slight drop in the 3A playoff prediction, going from 20th to 21st. The teams below the Cowboys in the rankings are St. Mary’s, Wray, Delta and Meeker.

Additionally, the last time GHS had a winning season was in 2015, when they finished 10-9-1 and made it to the first round of the playoffs. Then, they lost to Valley High School 3-1.

The Cowboys will be back at it tomorrow, Sept. 27. They host Rifle High School at 3 p.m. On Saturday, GHS will be home once again, taking on Cedaredge High School at 11 a.m.

