Gunnison’s adult co-ed softball players took to the field Tuesday night, looking to keep their playoff hopes alive with just two games left to play. It didn’t take long for Shondeck Financial to prove that Gunnison Valley Health (GVH) didn’t belong on the same field as them.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/