Shocks to the system

Last week Kirsten and I slipped out of Gunnison for a night, travelling to Denver to see Paul Simon in concert at Fiddler’s Green. I was blown away.

Now, I’m not the biggest Paul Simon fan in the world by any stretch. I didn’t grow up listening to him. I’ve owned only one Paul Simon album, “You’re the One,” lost long ago to the transition I’ve never quite successfully made from compact discs to digital tunes.

He’s 76 and came into stardome a little before my time. But I happened to read about his “Homeward Bound Farewell Tour,” saw that tickets had yet to be scooped up by scalpers and thus were only 37 bucks and figured, “why not?”

