Sharon K. Prosser

Sharon Kay Prosser died at Delta County Memorial Hospital on March 13 surrounded by her family.

Sharon was born on March 20, 1944 to Walter Irvin Rhoades and Velma Ann Rhoades in Burlington, Colo. They lived on the farm in Burlington until the spring of 1947 when they moved to a ranch in Doyleville in Gunnison County.

Sharon met David Lee Prosser and they were married on Sept. 1, 1962 in Salida. They then lived in Parlin. Sharon and Dave had three sons; Dwayne Lee Prosser, Tommy Edward Prosser and Randy Scott Prosser. In 1977 Sharon, Dave and their three sons bought a small farm in Olathe. Sharon went to work at Colorow Care Center. They sold the farm in Olathe after Dave retired and they moved to Delta. Sharon worked for Colorow Care Center for a total of 28 years until her retirement.

As a young person Sharon enjoyed riding horses, 4-H and showing steers. She was on the Livestock Judging Team, Square Dance Team and Demonstration Team. She competed with her teams at the National Western Stock Show and was a 4-H exchange student. She was an awesome “wrestling mom” and enjoyed attending and traveling to all her boys’ matches. Sharon loved sports of all kinds. Her love of the Denver Broncos was beyond rational. She enjoyed a picnic anywhere with her family and visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visiting and sharing food with any of her family, was one of her greatest joys.

Sharon is survived by her husband David Prosser; three sons, Dwayne (Janice) Prosser of Cedaredge, Tommy Prosser of Olathe and Randy Prosser of Thornton; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Prosser of Delta, brother Wayne (Leota) Rhoades of Crawford, brother Norman (Suzie) Rhoades of Paonia and sister-in-law Phyllis Rhoades of Eckert. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Velma Rhoades, brother Gene Rhoades and brother-in-law William Prosser.

A memorial service will be held April 14 at 10 a.m. at Thunder Mountain Church of Christ, 601 Palmer Street, Delta, Colorado with graveside service to be held at the Gunnison Cemetery at 3 p.m. the same day.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.

