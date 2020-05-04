Service and fitness sector plans released

Gunnison Health and Human Services Director has identified May 8 as a target date to permit massage therapists, non-helathcare settings, tattoo studios and body art professions to open to individuals in Gunnison County with an exemption. Businesses that receive an exemption must operate withall public health measures such as sanitation between clients, physical distancing of six feet or more adn limiting to one person per 240 square feet whichever is lower.

For example, if occupancy is 10, but square footabe is 500 feet only two people can be in the business including employees. A maximum of 10 epole, including employees, is still in effect for any business exceeding 2,400 square feet.

On May 1, professional beauty salons were permitted to open according to the eigth amended Public Health Order.

A target date of May 27th is appropriate to begin services for all including visitors unless there is a change in the State Directive restricting these businesses and/or travel. All public health measures must continue to be followed.

All gyms, fitness centers and group training will continue to be prohibited through May 26th, unless there is a change in the State Directive restricting these businesses. If there is a change in the State Directive restricting these businesses, Renolds said she will reconsider the restriction.

A target date of May 8th has been set for personal wellness training for individual or household groups by exemption.

Non-contact outdoor sport activities like organized ultimate frisbee, soccer or softball may apply for an exemption with specific plans for consideration for June 1st.

Summer camps for youths may apply for an exemption. Additional details and specific camp plans are necessary to consider them for June 1st.

Reynolds approved of self-accessed gyms including the daily contact trace reports in their plans. Additional information is requested on the daily unattended hours advanced permission process to assure management of the number of users inside the gym at any given time (based on gym space and size) for June 1st.

A target date of May 27th is targeted for gyms, fitness centers and group training to begin unless there is a change in the state directive restricting these businesses.

Reynolds said these dates are subject to change based on the indicators locally as well as the state’s public health orders and guidance.

"I am very appreciative for all of your work and efforts to keep our Community healthy," Reynolds said. "I am happy to offer continued guidance on your protocols as we move into this reopening."

Last Friday, Reynolds released guidelines for lodging and outfitters:

Short term lodging:

Phase in over the months of May and June.

Immediately lodges may prepare for opening.

May 15 lodges should plan to open with less than 25 percent capacity for parties currently in the county such as residents, non-resident homeowners and essential workers.

May 27 is planned for lodges to open with 50 percent capacity to tourism.

June 10 lodges can open to 75 percent capacity.

June 24 lodges can fully open at 100 percent capacitiy.

Guides and outfitters: