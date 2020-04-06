Senior Living Center resident tests positive for COVID-19

Gunnison County health officials confirm three people have been admitted to Gunnison Valley Hospital (GVH) from the Senior Living Center. Of those three, one has tested positive for COVID-19, and one has died — however, the deceased was tested for novel coronavirus and those results are still pending.

The deceased was 95 years old. Should the person's test return positive, it would be the second death in Gunnison County due to complications from COVID-19.

The woman who has tested positive for COVID-19 is in her 80s and is reportedly has a status of “green,” meaning she is receiving base level care for someone hospitalized for the illness.

The condition of the third patient is also listed as green and also is pending for novel coronavirus results.

Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds said that seniors have been isolated in their rooms, and staff in the “neighborhoods” — or sections — of the Senior Living Center are limited to their own section. Stringent protocols have been put in place to prevent any spread,

“I am worried, I really am,” said Reynolds. “This is the one population that I did not want to see cases of this because they’re seniors. Just the nature of COVID-19 to cause severe illness — I just don’t want us to see any more of this.”

GVH infections illness nurse Jodie Leonard said GVH has communicated with family members of residents. She offered a note of encouragement about action taken at the center.

“We have more resources no,” said Leonard. “There have been about 16 different nursing homes statewide who have had outbreaks and we can learn from them.”

As of today, Monday, April 6, 93 people have tested positive in Gunnison County for COVID-19, 162 negatives results have been received and six test results are pending. Dr. Jason Hogan said this morning that many of the negative results come from health care workers who were tested based on symptoms to protect the health care system from possible infection.