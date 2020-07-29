Skip to main content
Sending students back to the classroom in the Gunnison Watershed School District this fall:
Sending students back to the classroom in the Gunnison Watershed School District this fall:
Choices
a) is needed for students social and emotional health;
b) is too great a risk for the community amid COVID-19;
c) is unrealistic given the guidelines;
d) is not safe for students or staff;
e) will bring students back up to speed with their studies.
