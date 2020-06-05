Second homeowners drop suit

Chris Rourke

Times Editor

An Arvada couple has voluntarily dismissed their suit against Gunnison County for temporarily banning them from their second home.

Attorneys for James and Joyce Cillessen filed the motion in federal district court in Denver today.

"This lawsuit was a waste of taxpayer dollars and consisted of obviously frivolous claims," said Deputy County Attorney Matthew Hoyt. "The County is please that the plaintiffs now understand this and have voluntarily dismissed their case."

The action comes just days after Gunnison County sent a letter to the couple suggesting why the suit would legally fail and asking them to reconsider their case because they could end up paying the county’s legal fees.

The Cillessens were seeking unnamed damages in the complaint filed after a ban on nonresidents was imposed from April 3-27. The ban was implemented as a revision to a standing Public Health Order in an effort to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Attorneys for Gunnison County sent a response to the Cillessens’ legal team stating that their case was not fully investigated before it was filed, and should the couple have proceeded with it, they could have ended up paying the county’s legal fees if they lost the case.

The letter outlined the county’s defense to the Cillessens’ suit in advance of a formal filing to dismiss the case. It asked if the plaintiffs want to dismiss some or all of their claims “in advance of a costly motions practice.”

The Cillessen suit stated the Takings clause in the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution provides that private property shall not be taken for public use, without just compensation. It claimed the clause protects some people from bearing public burdens which should be carried by the public as a whole.

It also alleged a violation of the Colorado Constitution regarding inverse condemnation, part of which guarantees that no person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of the law. It also claimed the property owners posed no risk of virus transmissions and that Reynolds' decision denied them of their right to access, use and enjoy the property.

Gunnison County’s letter noted that the action was taken under emergency police powers — not through eminent domain — and therefore no compensation was required. The letter also said the Cillessens were under a state and their home county’s stay-at-home order and could not have traveled to the property during the time of the ban.

The voluntary dismissal comes weeks before Gunnison County’s deadline to file a formal response to the suit in U.S. District Court.