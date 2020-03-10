Second and third COVID-19 case in Gunnison County

UPDATED MARCH 11 at 1:38 p.m.

State health officials this morning, March 11, have announced a second and third case of the coronavirus — COVID-19 — in Gunnison County. Athough they say these are the first two residents to test positive for the virus.

Colorado Public Health and Environment report the cases both involve women in their 50s. One of the two women, local health officials said, was exposed while traveling and is currently isolated at home. Gunnison County health officials are working to determine people who have been in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms. It is unknown if the two cases are related.

On Tuesday, health officials announced a first positive test came back for a woman in her 40s who was originally described as a part-time resident. She is, in fact, a resident of Denver who was visiting the Gunnison Valley. She has since returned home.

A multi-agency unified incident command structure has been set up to respond to a potential outbreak which is being headed by Reynold. Meanwhile, Gunnison city leaders have announced that a dedicated local COVID-19 call center has been established for people who think they have symptoms and might need to be screened. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. The phone number to call is 970.641.7660.

The Gunnison Valley Health Emergency Department is reserved for emergency care and services only. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), including fever, cough or shortness of breath and recently traveled, or have been in contact with someone who has traveled, health officials ask that you do not go to the emergency department or call 911. Contact the call center to set up screening.

Gunnison County officials encourage people to reduce the risk of getting sick, and preventing COVID-19 are:

Stay home and self isolate

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Cough or sneeze into your sleeve, or tissue

Avoid touching your face

Stay home if you are sick

Try alternatives to shaking hands, like an elbow bump

There is no recommendation to wear masks at this time to prevent yourself from getting sick

If possible, work from home

The Times will keep you updated as new details emerge, and look to a full report in tomorrow’s issue.