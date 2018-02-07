Sci-fi illuminates ‘other ways of being’

The first book I ever read by Ursula K. Le Guin was “The Left Hand of Darkness.” Genly Ai, an ambassador from earth, visits the planet of Gethen, where its alien inhabitants are neither male nor female, except once a month for their reproduction phase called “kemmer.”

Genly, who is always in a male state, is considered a pervert. Completely out of his element, he explains, “it’s almost impossible for our imaginations to accept. After all, what is the first question we ask about a newborn baby?”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/