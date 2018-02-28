Schmidt claims regional crown

Never be satisfied.

That is the mindset of Western State Colorado University wrestler Konnor Schmidt after beating the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the 197-pound class in Division II at the NCAA Region IV Championships this past weekend.

“It felt great,” said Schmidt. “There is still a lot more to be accomplished, but it has gotten me a step closer to the ultimate goal.”

This past Friday, redshirt sophomore Schmidt earned his first regional title and helped Western to a fifth-place team finish.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/