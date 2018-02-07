Sandoval II stepping up as a freshman

Western Wrestling — Setting the tone.

Jody Sandoval II, did exactly that in his first collegiate match for Western State Colorado University as he pinned a Colorado Mesa University wrestler in 1:56 to start the match.

“As a true freshman getting a pin was a great feeling,” said Sandoval II. “I knew that my first match would set the tone for my college career and I worked hard and wrestled hard during that match.”

