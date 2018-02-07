Sale of Brush Creek parcel falls through

The future of the Corner at Brush Creek — a proposed aff ordable housing development south of Crested Butte — may be in jeopardy following the failure of four stakeholders to reach an agreement on the sale of jointly controlled land.

However, Gatesco owner Gary Gates — the Houston-based developer proposing the project — said Wednesday morning he will continue to pursue the development and proceed with a joint public hearing with Gunnison County Planning Commission and the Board of County Commissioners scheduled for next week.

