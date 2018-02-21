Ruth Elizabeth Chavies, daughter of Timothy and Mary (Spock) Chavies was born May 17, 1923 in Walsenburg, Colo., and peacefully passed into rest Feb. 16 in Gunnison. She was 94.

Ruth spent her youth in the Walsenburg area and in Crested Butte before moving to Montrose. She graduated from Montrose High School and continued living in Montrose until 2008 when she moved into the Gunnison Valley Health Senior Center.

Ruth worked for Days Dry Cleaners for 25 years then spent a short time with Montrose County ASCS. She began her government employment working for the RC & D Soil Conservation for three years and then the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation for 12 years prior to her retirement in 1987.

She was an avid bowler, often bowling on two or more leagues at a time. Ruth was also active in many service-oriented organizations including BPOE #1053 Elks Ladies Emblem Club, Royal Neighbors of America and Rebekahs.

Ruth is survived by her sisters Bonnie Hundman, of St. Louis, Mo., and Lorie Darcy of Gunnison, and sisters-in-law Mary Leah Chavies and Nancy Chavies. She enjoyed children of all ages, and her many nieces and nephews, including the great and great-great ones were a source of pride and a true joy to her. She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Charles, James, and John Chavies.

A memorial service will be held at the Blue Mesa Baptist Church in Gunnison, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. Her final resting place will be with her parents in Montrose.