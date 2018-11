GHS Cross Country — The Cowboys cross country runners are becoming accustomed to quality finishes at the state’s biggest meets.

Last weekend at the Colorado 3A State Championships in Colorado Springs, the boys finished sixth, while the girls finished ninth — both improving on last season’s finishes, where they came in eighth and 10th, respectively.

