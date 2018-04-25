Runners bound for Italian trails

Western Mountain Sports — The summer plans for a pair of Mountain Sports student-athletes at Western State Colorado University recently got a jolt.

Sophomore Maddie Hart of Boulder and junior Gordon Gianniny of Durango were named to the United States team to compete at the third annual Youth Skyrunning World Championships in L’Aquila, Italy, on Aug. 3-5.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/