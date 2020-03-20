Ruediger Josef Apfelthaler

Ruediger “Rudy” Josef Apfelthaler passed away at his residence in Montrose, Colo., on Feb. 23.

He was born in Salzburg, Austria July 28, 1947 and moved to the United States at the age of 18. Rudy entered the United States Army in 1968. He served two tours in Vietnam. After leaving the Army he married his wife Barbara Noles and they moved to Gunnison, Colo., with their two sons, Scott and Cory Noles, in 1975.

There Rudy lived his life skiing, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and trapping just enjoying the beautiful Gunnison Country with his family and friends. He had many friends that he celebrated life with often throughout his years in Gunnison. Rudy loved life. “Have a Cold One for Rudy." Rudy retired from Western State College September 2004 as Supervisor of Trades Facilities Services. After his retirement he stayed at his cabin in the mountains where he and his family spent their time together. Rudy was dearly loved by his family and will be missed by all.

There will be a private service later in the summer. In lieu of flowers Rudy suggested memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hope West Hospice at 725 South 4th Street, Montrose, CO 81401.