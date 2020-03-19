RTA moves to spring schedule

Gunnison Valley Rural Transportation Authority has made the decision to move to its spring schedule. Here is a statement from Executive Director Scott Truex:

"Effective immediately the RTA is transitioning to our spring schedule which can be found on our website. For the most up-to-date alerts and potential future changes to our service please download the free Transit app and turn on service alerts.

We ask only those working in essential services to use the bus at this time due to capacity limitations. We appreciate your cooperation during these challenging times."