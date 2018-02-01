It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Rodney Lee Barnett on Jan. 23. Rodney was born on July 1, 1962 in Sandwich, Ill. When he was a small child, the family moved to West Virginia, where Rodney graduated from high school in 1980. He then joined the Marine Corps where he was stationed in California. Upon discharge, he spent several years in California before relocating to Grand Junction, where he met Christine (Staton) Barnett. They were married on Sept. 19, 1992. In 1995 they moved to Gunnison and two years later welcomed a son. Rodney enjoyed mountain biking, hiking and golf.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Janet Barnett. Rodney is survived by his wife, Christine,; son, Braden; sister, Lori; father-in-law, Merle Staton; brother-in-law, Jerry (Linda) Staton,; and niece, Sierra (Brett) Anderton. He will be deeply missed. Per the request of Rodney, there will be no arranged services. Please make any donations to the American Lung Association.