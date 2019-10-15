The Rocky Horror Show: Live at Western!

Western Theatre Company will kick off a season of audience favorites with Richard O’Brien’s campy cult classic, “The Rocky Horror Show.”

Audiences can expect much of what they love about the movie, including plenty of opportunities for audience interaction, as well as new Western twists on some of their favorite moments and characters.

The first weekend of performances kicks off today, Oct. 17 through Saturday, Oct. 19. A special midnight performance occurs on the 19th. If you miss the first weekend come Friday or Saturday, Oct. 25-26. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Shows will be held in The Studio Theatre, located in Taylor Hall, enter through The Welcome Center.

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for general admission. Visit westerntheatrecompany.squarespace.com for more info and to purchase tickets.