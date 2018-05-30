Roberta May (Flick) Gibbs

Roberta May Gibbs, nee Flick, died in the Lewiston, Idaho hospital on May 22, the date of her 95th birthday. She had fallen, breaking a hip, and died during the corrective surgery. She was a native of Colorado, having been born in Gunnison to the late Raleigh and Margret Flick. She is survived by her husband, Charles Gibbs, who remains in their home in Grangeville, Idaho; her sister, Anne Steinbeck of Gunnison; nieces, Lois Steinbeck (and her son, Jacob Archie) of Helena, Mont., Nancy Ashford, and Thelma Goodnough of Oregon and their families. Mrs. Gibbs attended Gunnison Schools, graduating from the then Gunnison County High School with honors in 1940. With the skills she had acquired in business studies, she was selected for a position as a clerk of the local draft board, where she had a responsibility of enlisting individuals in service corps for World War II. It was during this time she met Ernest Willoughby, who was serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps. The couple married in the Community Church on his short leave from the military, and they went to his army station in California where he was in flight training. From there, he was sent overseas, and was taken as a German prisoner of war when his plane was shot down on his 29th mission over Germany from the U.S. Air Base in England. For some time his well-being was unknown. As the war progressed, he was freed by allied forces that overtook Germany. He was sent to a military base in California to recuperate from the harsh German prison and where his wife, Roberta, could be near. Shortly after the Armistice was signed he was discharged from the Air Force. After his discharge, the couple made their first permanent home in Grass Valley, Calif. where they were both employed. Mr. Willoughby died later, brought on by results of abuse and starvation as a prisoner of war in Germany. Roberta, as a widow for several years, used her business skills for employment. She enjoyed returning to the Gunnison Country as she could to visit with her family on the Flick Ranch on Quartz Creek and with friends in the area. In time, Roberta met Charles Gibbs and the two were married at the Flick Ranch Oct. 8, 1969. They made their home in Grangeville, Idaho for the past 12 years. She was a master seamstress and did handwork, sewing quilts for newlyweds, and for all relatives, blankets for babies, and always had a special gift of her exquisite hand work for graduates and others among her wide circle of friends. Roberta assisted Charles in his business, Kamiah Air Service, in which he rebuilt small aircraft, did repairs to planes and performed the required operating checks and maintenance until their retirement and sale of the business. She gave time in many worthy causes, taking food to shut-ins or those who were ill. She enjoyed culinary arts and became well known for her gifts here also. Among her favorite affiliations and hobbies were writing letters in perfect script to several generations of family and to a wide circle of friends, plus her memberships in the Order of Eastern Star, Business and Professional Women and her church. She is remembered as a gracious, talented woman enriching any undertaking, and who made life better for all she knew.