RMBL campus in Mt. CB in works

Two north valley entities are joining forces to establish a welcome center and additional workforce housing in Mt. Crested Butte.

Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory (RMBL) — with help from Crested Butte Mountain Resort (CBMR) — is pursuing a plan to establish a year-round campus in Mt. Crested Butte. As envisioned, the campus would include a visitors center and workforce housing units on six acres near the Snodgrass trailhead along Gothic Road. The property is part of North Village which is owned by CBMR.

