By order of the Gunnison County Sheriff, the following rivers are closed to all water vessels:

>Slate River is closed between Gunsight Pass Bridge and the confluence with the East River.

>The East RIver is closed between the confluence with the Slate River and Almont.

>The Gunnison River is closed between Almont and the Whitewater Park at Hwy. 50.

These closures remain in effect until further notice.