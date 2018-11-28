Rise of vacation rentals has ripple effect

The numbers are astounding. In just five years, the number of short-term rentals (STR) in the Gunnison Valley has grown by 2,150 percent, according to the latest “State of the Valley” report.

The figures provided by Community Builders — who prepared the report — show that the number of STRs have increased from just 50 in 2013 to 1,110 in 2018. With an estimated 11,580 housing units in Gunnison County, nearly one in every 10 homes is being used as an STR.

