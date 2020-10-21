Skip to main content
Restaurants being open during the winter amid COVID-19 precautions:
21
Oct
Restaurants being open during the winter amid COVID-19 precautions:
Choices
a) will continue to stay open as the community continues follow health orders;
b) may take a hit since outdoor dining opportunities are not possible;
c) should use more delivery options for the community;
d) will be the biggest challenge they face;
e) should look for more creative avenues to keep outdoor spaces open.
