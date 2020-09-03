Skip to main content
The reservation-based system for the Crested Butte Mountain Resort’s upcoming 20-21 season:
03
Sep
Choices
a) will cause powder day chaos;
b) is necessary to maintain a safe environment for those on the mountain;
c) will allow for more locals to hit the slopes;
d) isn’t needed to adapt to the pandemic;
e) will have little impact on the winter season.
gunn1son
