The reintroduction of wolves in Colorado:
05
Aug
The reintroduction of wolves in Colorado:
Choices
a) is a decision that should be left to land managers;
b) will aid in naturally restoring the environment;
c) will boost the ecotourism economy in the state;
d) could negatively impact the livestock industry;
e) will have little to no impact on the state.
gunn1son
