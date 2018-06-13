Recent fires point to rising danger

A pair of wildfires near Gunnison in recent days underscores just how dry conditions are across the landscape — if raging blazes outside the Gunnison Basin aren’t proof enough.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters worked for more than a day to douse a blaze northwest of Gunnison last week, and a grass fire broke out on the grounds of the Pioneer Museum on the east side of Gunnison Saturday afternoon.

