RE1J schools to extend closure

Here is a statement from Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District Superintendent Leslie Nichols:

In accordance with an executive order issued yesterday by Governor Polis, the GWSD school closure is extended through April 17. Our e-Learning school days will continue. The governor's announcement including a link to the executive order can be found here.

Families of Gunnison Schools, you can anticipate device pickups for your students on Monday and Tuesday; please stay tuned for details. e-Learning school days will begin Wednesday, March 25 for Gunnison Schools. (Hope it's been as good a spring break as possible!)

Families of Crested Butte Schools, you are well into your e-Learning experience. Keep the communications with your teachers and staff flowing, and deep breaths - this is a big adjustment all around.

Thank you all. It is a privilege to be part of this phenomenal school district. We are resilient and innovative. Education is forever the root of all that is good in the world, and we remain committed to educating the beautiful children of the Gunnison Valley however we can.