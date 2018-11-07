RE1J needs affordable housing strategy

Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District leaders have entered the realm of affordable housing by committing more than a half million dollars to pay for two units in Crested Butte. We don’t question district leaders’ intent in providing a resource to its employees and an incentive to those who are considering employment with RE1J.

However, we do question reaching for solutions to a problem without first forming an identified strategy.

