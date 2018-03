Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District leaders have hired a new superintendent — and she hails from right here in the Gunnison Basin.

The RE1J School Board Monday night voted unanimously to approve a contract with Leslie Nichols, who rose to the top among three finalists.

