RE1J classes, activities suspended for the rest of the year

Chris Rourke

Times Editor

Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District classes, sports and other extracurricular activities will be suspended for the remainder of the school year.

The announcement to district staff by RE1J Superintendent Leslie Nichols in an email was made at about 2:15 p.m. today, Thursday, April 2. Gov. Jared Polis has closed Colorado schools through April 30. RE1J leaders made the decision to take further action.

"Thoughtfully, collectively, and carefully, our team agrees that making the call now is in all of our best interests,” Nichols wrote. “Our School Board and Gunnison County Incident Command for COVID-19 all support this decision for us to continue to lead the valley in prioritizing our collective health.”

Although the email did not specifically address graduation, it did say “all traditional end-of-year events as scheduled are cancelled.”

E-learning/distance learning continues according to the school calendar.

“We all agree that the social and emotional health of our people is paramount, and knowing how this school year will play out now gives us the opportunity to create the most memorable end-of-year rituals we can — graduations, proms, classroom celebrations, award giving, and more,” Nichols continued. “I do not have answers yet for what any of that will look like, but together as Team Watershed, I know we will find meaningful ways to celebrate.”

Grab-n-go meal service will continue through the end of the year, preschool tuition and activity fees will be refunded and Summer Experience is still being planned, Nichols said. She is continuing to eliminate internet access issues for some families.