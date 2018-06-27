Off to the races at I Bar Ranch

Sunshine, music and food. They may make for the perfect summer day.

But with the Burgers ‘N’ Brews ‘N’ Shoes Summer 5K Series — presented by the Western State Colorado University track and field and cross country teams — underway, the Gunnison community now has an another opportunity to enjoy the summer.

“We wanted to start something fun for the community, while also raising money for the community,” said head Western cross country coach Jen Michel.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/