Pumping the breaks on pot?

In an effort to combat a high concentration of pot shops in the City of Gunnison, city leaders are now looking to further limit locations of future establishments.

City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 28, addressed issues regarding retail marijuana establishments including where such business should be permitted within city limits, and notification of neighbors.

“It will help the frequency if you consider a buffer,” explained City Manager Russ Forrest of the prevalence of marijuana stores.

