Pueblo West man killed in Hwy. 50 wreck

A Pueblo West man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday afternoon on Hwy. 50 east of Gunnison near mile marker 163.

The accident closed Hwy. 50 from 12:50 p.m. to 5:17 p.m. on Sunday. CDOT crews narrowed traffic near the scene to one lane on Monday morning.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Trooper Josh Lewis, Sammy Hannah, 62, of Pueblo West was deceased upon arrival at Gunnison Valley Health (GVH).

Lewis said drug impairment is suspected in the accident.

Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes said Monday morning Hannah’s autopsy is expected to take place Tuesday.

According to the CSP accident report, Hannah was driving westbound in a 2013 Ford pickup truck and attempted a lane change into the eastbound lane. He swerved to avoid hitting a motorhome traveling toward him but failed to move out of the eastbound lane in time.

Hannah’s pickup collided head-on with the motorhome, driven by Norwood resident Richard Kearney, 62.

Kearney sustained “moderate” injuries and was not transported to GVH, Lewis said. The passenger in the motorhome, 68-year-old Barbara Kearney of Norwood, was not injured.