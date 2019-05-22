Skip to main content
Public-private partnerships which have been formed to share the burden of land management:
Choices
a) are unnecessary — it’s the job of the federal government;
b) will continue to be needed as recreation increases;
c) are a great idea — the work has to get done somehow;
d) will unfairly shift the burden to private citizens eventually;
e) are just a fad.
