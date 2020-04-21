Public Health Order receives seventh revision

Gunnison County health officials have just released the seventh amended Public Health Order which modifies previous restrictions. The order was released with a plan for a phased reopening of Gunnison County today, April 21.

The newly amended order loosens restrictions on construction sites, opens up elective surgeries, allows for golfing and shooting at ranges with maintained social distancing and safety measures, allows for limited one-on-one office activities and moves the sunset date to 4/26 to coincide with the state’s orders. Yesterday Gov. Jared Polis announced his phased approach to reopening Colorado with a transition period of April 27 to May 1, with bars and restaurants to reopen mid-May.

"We are actively working on a phased reopening of the County," health officials stated in a release. "We are using the locally gathered data from as well as guidance from the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials (CALPHO), examining low-risk activities in order to begin a phased reopening of the economy."

Health officials said the goal is to coordinate as closely as possible with the phased reopening of the state presented by Polis; although state wide epidemiology will differ with Gunnison’s unique demographic and geography.

"We will not be in perfect sync with the state during reopening," the statement said. "Developed by Dr. Frieden, former CDC director, we have also chosen to use the 'Box it in' model of containment."

According to the proposed plan, five criteria must be met: a sustained decrease in cases for at least 14 days; hospitals are safely able to treat patients without resorting to crisis standards of care; testing can be performed for all people with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 infection; active monitoring can be accomplished for all COVID-19 cases and their contacts; and a clear protocol that requires social distancing and assists with case identification must be established.

The plan further states that the "box it in" model requires that testing be expanded and prioritized, infected individuals are isolated, contacts can be traced and quarantined.

"The delicate balance of reopening while limiting the spread of disease will last into the coming months," the document states. "We must do this in a slow stepwise fashion or risk having to revert back into a full stay-at-home lockdown. We would like to make smart decisions so that we don’t put ourselves back into this position. Attempting to remain as linear as possible during reopening is our goal understanding that navigating this process will require flexibility with possible missteps, outbreaks or other situations that will require public health management and intervention."

Additionally, an incident command Recovery section has been establed to work with the ICELab and the One Valley Leadership Council to ensure fluid communication between public health and the many Gunnison Valley business sectors. This section is also responsible for fostering discussion between public health and any future recovery process the City of Gunnison, Gunnison County, Town of Crested Butte and Mount Crested Butte are in process of drafting with their partnership groups.