A proposed sex education bill being considered by state lawmakers:
10
Apr
A proposed sex education bill being considered by state lawmakers:
Choices
a) removes local control of an important piece of school curriculum;
b) is needed to teach tolerance among youth;
c) will create gender confusion;
d) will help ensure the physical health of students;
e) serves all needs because it allows for parent opt out.
Author
gunn1son
