Skip to main content
Home
Features
News
Sports
Columns & Opinions
Obits
Photos
Classifieds
SUBSCRIBE / VIEW
Login
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Search form
Search
Home
Proposed modifications to include accessory dwelling units in a portion of a residential zone in the City of Gunnison:
Primary tabs
View
(active tab)
Results
23
Sep
Proposed modifications to include accessory dwelling units in a portion of a residential zone in the City of Gunnison:
Choices
a) is needed to prevent sprawl outside city limits;
b) provides more stock for affordable housing;
c) will change the character of the neighborhood;
d) could lead to increase in noise, traffic and parking;
e) will have little impact to the area.
Author
gunn1son
Featured Videos
CGTV features Gunnison amid COVID-19 cases
2019 Gunnison City Council Debate