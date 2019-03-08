Skip to main content
A proposed mill levy benefitting Gunnison County Library operations is:
A proposed mill levy benefitting Gunnison County Library operations is:
Choices
Needed to improve services
Necessary to support the new facility at the Van Tuyl property
An unnecessary burden on local tax payers
A measure that will fail
Is a better approach to funding than previous attempts
Author
gunn1son
